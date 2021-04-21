Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for NuStar Energy L.P. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NS. Barclays initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 48,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 359,407 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

