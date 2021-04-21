Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Saipem SpA Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Saipem in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Saipem alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

SAPMF opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Saipem has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.