Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Saipem SpA Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Saipem in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.
Saipem Company Profile
Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.
