Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Cut by Analyst

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VCTR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Victory Capital stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.47 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.