Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Reduced by DOWLING & PARTN

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Stock analysts at DOWLING & PARTN reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Unum Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst H. Lee now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Unum Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UNM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of UNM opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Unum Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Unum Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 137,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

