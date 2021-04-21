Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.82 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $273.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Biogen by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Biogen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

