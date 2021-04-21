Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mullen Group Ltd. Issued By Cormark (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.30 million.

MTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.15.

Shares of MTL opened at C$13.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 21.19. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

