Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.09.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $812.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.14 million.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

