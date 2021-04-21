Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cascades in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC raised Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.14.

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.57. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$12.74 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.