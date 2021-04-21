Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Raised by KeyCorp

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AECOM in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $66.06 on Wednesday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,719 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,912,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 514.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after buying an additional 514,432 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $15,832,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its stake in AECOM by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 285,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.