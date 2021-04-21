Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $16.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $15.64. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2021 earnings at $73.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $92.30 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

GOOG stock opened at $2,293.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,130.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,873.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,209.71 and a twelve month high of $2,318.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

