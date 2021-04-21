Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$21.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.80 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALS. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday.

ALS stock opened at C$15.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$660.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.58. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$7.73 and a one year high of C$17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation acquired 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at C$563,814.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.