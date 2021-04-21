Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BECN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $57.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.83.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $27,769,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $14,625,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,170,000 after purchasing an additional 247,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,649,000.

In related news, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $1,485,368.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,520 shares of company stock worth $3,660,984. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

