Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Equitrans Midstream Co. Decreased by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Equitrans Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,038,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,583 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,817 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,978,000 after buying an additional 4,155,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,138,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,285,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

