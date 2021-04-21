Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for International Business Machines Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.59. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.07 EPS.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $138.16 on Wednesday. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $139.77. The company has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,646 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

