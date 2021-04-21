Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for IQVIA Holdings Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IQVIA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $217.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.99. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $121.36 and a 12 month high of $219.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

