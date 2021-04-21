Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.92.

SBUX opened at $116.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $136.88 billion, a PE ratio of 151.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.88 and a 200-day moving average of $101.65. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

