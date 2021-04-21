Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Boosted by Seaport Global Securities

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of STL opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $26.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

