Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lifted by Wedbush

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.76. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2021 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

WAL has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

