Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Increased by Analyst

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.45.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,464.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,994,299.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after buying an additional 2,975,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,495,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,103,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after buying an additional 307,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

