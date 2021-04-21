Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.98 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of TPH opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

