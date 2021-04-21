Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64.

Several other research firms have also commented on FL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $59.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

