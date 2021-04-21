Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Raised by Scotiabank (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KPLUF stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.