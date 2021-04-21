Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Increased by Truist Securiti

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.69 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.21.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $145.92 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

