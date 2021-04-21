Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for ONEOK, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $52.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

