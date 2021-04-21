Qcash (QC) Market Cap Tops $68.26 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $68.26 million and $753.97 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

