QLC Chain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.02 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $20.75 million and $2.02 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0865 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00064106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.00275645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $569.50 or 0.01027944 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00024612 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.05 or 0.00664331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,148.18 or 0.99542893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.