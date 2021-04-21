Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Qorvo comprises 1.2% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after buying an additional 91,316 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after buying an additional 55,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Raymond James raised their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

QRVO traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.80 and a 12-month high of $199.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

