Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,539,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117,159 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.87% of Quad/Graphics worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 27,759 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 9.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 113,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 922.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 136,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 93.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. 39.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. The company has a market cap of $207.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

