Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Quaint Oak Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

QNTO opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 13.06%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

