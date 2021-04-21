QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 117.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,836 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,506,885. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.72. The company has a market capitalization of $153.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

