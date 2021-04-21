QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,253 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after acquiring an additional 179,412 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $133.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.83 and a 200 day moving average of $141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

