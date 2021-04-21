QUALCOMM (QCOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.55-1.75 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.55-1.75 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect QUALCOMM to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $133.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.72. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut QUALCOMM from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

