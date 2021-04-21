Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.13)-($0.11) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $980-984 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.70 million.Qualtrics International also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.03)-($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XM shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.44.

Qualtrics International stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.82. 2,862,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,305. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

