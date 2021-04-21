Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.03)-($0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $240-242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.34 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.13)-($0.11) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.44.

XM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,862,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

