Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Boosted by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for 1.0% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Quanta Services worth $17,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $3,721,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $4,261,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,158.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.79. 12,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,537. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

