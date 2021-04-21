Quantis Network Market Capitalization Tops $21,426.86 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $21,426.86 and approximately $6.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00062776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.00275887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $550.15 or 0.01020615 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024393 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.48 or 0.00653895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,736.87 or 0.99689788 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars.

