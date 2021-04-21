Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $38.99 million and $180,539.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,312.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.71 or 0.04473544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.55 or 0.00481563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $924.18 or 0.01701583 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.95 or 0.00703250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.69 or 0.00553628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061203 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.57 or 0.00444768 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00244668 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,791,434 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

