QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Reaches $166.88 on Major Exchanges

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $166.88 or 0.00297629 BTC on major exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $26.66 million and $643,681.00 worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00063660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00276789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.23 or 0.00972400 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00024763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.32 or 0.00671142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,443.24 or 1.00663793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.