QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $18.26 million and $290,548.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00068060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00020748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00094264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.84 or 0.00674660 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00048894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.38 or 0.07283230 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

