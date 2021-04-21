Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Steven R. Boal Sells 5,000 Shares

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,662,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,165,851.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quotient Technology stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. 488,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.85. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.91 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.