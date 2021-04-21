Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 11,211 shares.The stock last traded at $11.93 and had previously closed at $12.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

