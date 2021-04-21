Qwertycoin One Day Volume Tops $300.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $300.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

