RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.76

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.76 and traded as low as $8.99. RADCOM shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 3,843 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $125.38 million, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Analysts expect that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,041,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 404,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 60,630 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 499,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 26,626 shares in the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

