Radix 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.09 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Radix has a market cap of $112.04 million and $3.09 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00068731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00021364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00095457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.38 or 0.00692287 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00050423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.83 or 0.07418129 BTC.

About Radix

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.