Raise Trading Down 48.7% This Week (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Raise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar. Raise has a total market capitalization of $142,520.79 and $206.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00067374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $358.85 or 0.00663491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00048394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.88 or 0.07317853 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

