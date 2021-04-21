Ralph A. Larossa Sells 4,890 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.55. The stock had a trading volume of 66,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.