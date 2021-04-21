Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.87

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.87 and traded as high as $18.59. Rand Capital shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 6,949 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $47.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 132.02, a current ratio of 132.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 85.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

About Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

