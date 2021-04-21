Rapidz (RPZX) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Rapidz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $62,703.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00068367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00021249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00094993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.24 or 0.00683618 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00049203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.53 or 0.07312767 BTC.

About Rapidz

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 coins. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

