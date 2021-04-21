Rarible (RARI) Trading Down 24.2% This Week

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, Rarible has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $73.58 million and $5.42 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.41 or 0.00036574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,605,579 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

