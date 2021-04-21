Rate3 (RTE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $194,193.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $194,193.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rate3 has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00068422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00094514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.40 or 0.00683361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00048984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.26 or 0.07355140 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

